Jake Quill, nicknamed the “Everyday Irish Guy”, joins us today to teach us how to make a classic Irish dish, shepherd’s pie.
Ingredients
- Ground beef
- Onions
- Carrots
- Corn
- Mashed potatoes
- Cheese
- Butter
- Irish whiskey
Instructions
- Chop up onions. Add to pan along with ground beef.
- Sauté onion and ground beef mix. Add some Irish whiskey.
- In a baking pan, layer ground beef mix, then veggies, then mashed potatoes and butter. Top off with some shredded cheese.
- Bake for 25 min. at 350°.
Quill also talked about the Auburn St. Patrick’s Day parade that will take place this Sunday starting at 10:00 a.m.