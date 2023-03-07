Jake Quill, nicknamed the “Everyday Irish Guy”, joins us today to teach us how to make a classic Irish dish, shepherd’s pie.

Ingredients

Ground beef

Onions

Carrots

Corn

Mashed potatoes

Cheese

Butter

Irish whiskey

Instructions

Chop up onions. Add to pan along with ground beef.

Sauté onion and ground beef mix. Add some Irish whiskey.

In a baking pan, layer ground beef mix, then veggies, then mashed potatoes and butter. Top off with some shredded cheese.

Bake for 25 min. at 350°.

Quill also talked about the Auburn St. Patrick’s Day parade that will take place this Sunday starting at 10:00 a.m.