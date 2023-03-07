Jake Quill, nicknamed the “Everyday Irish Guy”, joins us today to teach us how to make a classic Irish dish, shepherd’s pie. 

Ingredients 

  • Ground beef 
  • Onions 
  • Carrots 
  • Corn 
  • Mashed potatoes 
  • Cheese 
  • Butter 
  • Irish whiskey 

Instructions 

  1. Chop up onions. Add to pan along with ground beef.
  1. Sauté onion and ground beef mix. Add some Irish whiskey.
  1. In a baking pan, layer ground beef mix, then veggies, then mashed potatoes and butter. Top off with some shredded cheese. 
  1. Bake for 25 min. at 350°. 

Quill also talked about the Auburn St. Patrick’s Day parade that will take place this Sunday starting at 10:00 a.m. 