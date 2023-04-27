(WSYR-TV) — Music for the Mission, Stanley Law Office’s charitable organization, was made to help the needy people of Central New York. This weekend they are hosting a musical event. Here to talk more about it is Stephanie Viscelli.

Stephanie Viscelli is an attorney at Stanley Law Offices and a board member at Music for the Mission. She discusses the event that is happening this weekend featuring the music group, Encore, and how Music for the Mission helps people in need. They donate money every year to small, local food banks.

Music for the Mission was created in 2009 by Joe Stanely, founder of Stanley Law Offices. Their mission is to help provide relief to the homeless and the hungry in the local community.

This event is happening tomorrow, April 28, from 6:00-9:00pm at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course. Encore will be performing from 7:00-8:30pm. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. For more information, visit MusicForTheMusic.org. For more information on Stanley Law Offices, visit StanleyLawOffices.com.