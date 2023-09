(WSYR-TV) — It’s the “Festival within a Festival,” the JAMS Funk Fest 2k23. It all begins Saturday at the Great New York State Fair.

Reggie Seigler, the president of Funk Fest, along with guitar player London McDaniels previewed on Bridge Street what fairgoers can expect.

Funk Fest will be at Chevy Court Saturday from noon to close. You can learn more at SyracuseJams.com.