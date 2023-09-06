(WSYR-TV) — Everybody loves jazz, right? Well it’s certainly a favorite here in Central New York, and one man is spearheading a 3-part series dedicated to the spreading of jazzy tunes all across our area.

Dave Kaspar is the curator of Jazz Al Fresco and Brew Pub Jazz, as well as Jazz in the Burbs and Jazz by the Lake.

The restart of Jazz Al Fresco begins Sept. 10 and moves inside Oct. 1 becoming Brew Pub Jazz.

The three upcoming #JazzByTheLake shows are set for Sept. 9, Oct. 14 and Nov. 11.

Jazz in the Burbs begins Sept. 14.

Learn more at cnyalive.com/series and on Facebook.