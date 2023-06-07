(WSYR-TV) — In two weeks, the five-night of music and magic in downtown Syracuse will begin.

It’s the 37th Annual National Grid Jazz Fest. The founder of Jazz Fest, Frank Malfitano, meets up with us to talk to us about the the event.

37th Annual National Grid Jazz Fest Lineup

Wed, June 21: Opening Night, Opening Night at two dozen locations indoors & out

Thu, June 22: Hanover Square with two national acts

Fri, June 23: Clinton Square/ Herbie Hancock, plus Tower of Power & Postmodern Jukebox

Sat, June 24: Gladys Knight, plus Tuba Skinny & Spyro Gyra

Sun, June 25: SU hosts a Gospel Concert & Celebration

The event takes off in two weeks with 5 days and nights of music and magic in downtown Syracuse. For more info, head to SyracuseJazzFest.com.