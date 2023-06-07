(WSYR-TV) — In two weeks, the five-night of music and magic in downtown Syracuse will begin.
It’s the 37th Annual National Grid Jazz Fest. The founder of Jazz Fest, Frank Malfitano, meets up with us to talk to us about the the event.
37th Annual National Grid Jazz Fest Lineup
- Wed, June 21: Opening Night, Opening Night at two dozen locations indoors & out
- Thu, June 22: Hanover Square with two national acts
- Fri, June 23: Clinton Square/ Herbie Hancock, plus Tower of Power & Postmodern Jukebox
- Sat, June 24: Gladys Knight, plus Tuba Skinny & Spyro Gyra
- Sun, June 25: SU hosts a Gospel Concert & Celebration
The event takes off in two weeks with 5 days and nights of music and magic in downtown Syracuse. For more info, head to SyracuseJazzFest.com.