A great summer tradition returns to Syracuse in full swing this week, bringing the healing sounds of jazz to the city. CNY Jazz Central has partnered up with Syracuse Community Health Center to bring back “Jazz in the City” for a series of six shows this summer.

“To me, music is universal. It brings people together,” says “Jazz in the City” Producer Steve Becker.

The focus of this year’s goal is to keep the community healthy. Syracuse Community Health Center will be at the event offering screenings, testing, and vaccinations for COVID-19.

Jazz In The City gets underway this Thursday night, June 9th, when the Urban Jazz Coalition takes the stage at Kirk Park. All shows are free and open to the public, Thursdays from 6:00pm to 9:00pm. For more information and to find the complete schedule, visit cnyjazzinthecity.org.