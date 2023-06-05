(WSYR-TV) — The Executive Director of CNY Jazz, Larry Luttinger joins “Jazz in the City” Producer Steve Becker to discuss the music series. The musical event is billed as a Public Health Concert Series to focus on vital health information for the community.

Jazz in the City kicks off this Thursday night at Kirk Park on West Borden Ave in Syracuse. The free family friendly show starts at 6:00 p.m.

All attendees are offered health service information, consultations, and screenings for those who don’t have basic healthcare necessities.

For more information check out cnyjazzinthecity.org