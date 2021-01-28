Jazz Legend Nancy Kelly Kicks Off Our “SAMMY Spotlight”

Nancy Kelly is a jazz vocalist who tours internationally and whose voice has left her with fans worldwide, and she just happens to call Central New York home.

“Jazz is a form of music that allows you an emotional and an improvisational spirit” says Kelly. “It’s the ultimate form of creativity. It’s also a very Democratic form of music in that you’re getting together with other people and sharing your little musical conversation.”

Born in Rochester, a critic for the L.A. Times writes that Kelly’s “vibrant, rhythm-driven vocals have precisely the right combination of good-time energy, imaginative scatting and take-no-prisoners swing.”

In non-pandemic times, Kelly appears regularly in New York City, Los Angeles and Miami, as well as at countless jazz clubs, festivals, and with symphony orchestras across the country. She’s also a vocal coach and co-host of a weekly webcast, Time Out with Eric Cohen and Nancy Kelly. Later this year, she’ll be inducted into the Rochester Music Hall of Fame.

Kelly has won multiple Syracuse Area Music awards and was induced into the SAMMYs Hall-of-Fame in 2006.

“The SAMMYs is a wonderful addition to the already incredible music scene in Central New York” she says.

This year’s SAMMY Awards are happening on Friday, March 5th. It will be streamed live from SubCat Music Studios in Downtown Syracuse and will be free for everyone to watch. Click here to learn more. Bridge Street will profile musicians every Thursday through the date of the awards.

Click here to visit Nancy Kelly’s website.