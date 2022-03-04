Jeff Stockham has traveled the world in jazz groups and theatre tours. He’s played on countless tv and movie scores — including the HBO series The Gilded Age and Steven Spielberg’s film Lincoln. And for years, he’s performed locally, with some of the best, because he calls Central New York home.

On Thursday, March 3, Jeff was honored by the Syracuse Area Music Awards when he was inducted into their Hall of Fame.

“It was wonderful to be recognized by my peers, my colleagues and friends who I’ve known for so long and worked with for so many years” he says. “It’s been a long journey and it’s provided me with such joy over the years and such great opportunities to work with such marvelous musicians.”

Stockham, who plays the trumpet and French horn, has performed around the world with artists such as Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra Jr., Rosemary Clooney, Aretha Franklin, Josh Groban and Harry Connick Jr.

But he’s no stranger to the Central New York music scene. Among the artists and ensembles he’s played with:

The Central New York Jazz Orchestra

Salt City Jazz Collective

The Stan Colella Orchestra

The Mario DeSantis Orchestra

The Fabulous Ripcords

Second Line Syracuse

The Blacklites

The Excelsior Cornet Band

Little Georgie & the Shufflin’ Hungarians

The Bearcat Jass Band

Syracuse University Brass Ensemble

Atlas

“It’s always a joy to be a part of that local music scene where you have such close connections and such deep ties to the people and the institutions” Jeff says. “I’ve always valued the connections.”

Click here to visit Jeff’s website.