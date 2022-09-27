(WSYR-TV) — It’s one of the biggest names in the outdoors, and you may not have known, it’s real! Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Parks are a group of family campgrounds across America. Some of them are an easy drive from us here in Central New York.

Camping at Jellystone Park this fall can be a great way to dive into the fall season and enjoy the cooler weather. Jellystone Park locations offer a wide array of fun and affordable activities for kids and parents.

Most activities and attractions are included in the cost of a cabin or RV site. Cabins sleep entire families.

For more information, go to CampJellyStone.com.