(WSYR-TV) — For many music fans across Central New york, Sound Garden downtown is the perfect place to visit. Tomorrow night, the sop is set to host a special one hour performance by Jeremy Romance and the Zero Friends Club.

Musicians Jeremy Romance, Michael Tavares and Taylor Porter joined Bridge Street to share a sneak peek.

Jeremy Romance and the Zero Friends Club will perform at 7 p.m. tomorrow night at Sound Garden in downtown Syracuse. Admission is free.