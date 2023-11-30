(WSYR-TV) — The Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall is a must-see for tourists. But you don’t have to travel far to get a taste of that Christmas tradition.

New York music sensation Jessica Lynn is bringing her Broadway-caliber celebration to the Palace Theatre for the first time on December 11th with her “A Very Merry Country Christmas.”

“The show is a full multi-media presentation featuring dancers, marching bands, choirs, special effects and even an annual visit from Santa himself. With all of the traditional holiday songs you know and love, people of all ages become a part of the show and experience the magic of Christmas while raising money and collecting toys for the incredible Toys for Tots.”

It all comes to the Palace Theatre, Monday, December 11th at 7pm. You can get tickets through the theatre’s website, PalaceOnJames.com.

You can learn more about Jessica at: JessicaLynnMusic.org.