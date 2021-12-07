Jewelry On Your List? Some Great Gift Ideas From Jewelers of America

In a year that gift-giving is more important than ever, finding something meaningful is at the top of many shoppers lists.

“What better gift than jewelry, loved for centuries” says Amanda Gizzi with Jewelers of America.

Your local jeweler can help you pick out the best piece to give, and there’s really something for every style and taste.

“Diamonds are always the perfect gift” adds Gizzi. “”Men and women we see are loving diamonds and it’s not just for evening wear. It’s really about everyday being able to something that you can wear whether you’re going to the grocery store or you’re going to go out to dinner or even go to wedding.”

Gizzi says that pearls and chain link jewelry are also popular for the 2021 holiday season. She shares some great ideas in the above video.

Click here to visit the Jewelers of America website to find a member retailer near you and learn about protecting your jewelry with jewelry insurance.