(WSYR-TV) — Joe Girard III is one of the most popular athletes at Syracuse University.

Now, he has joined two former Division I athletes, and brothers, who have started a clothing line called NOVUS. Nick and Garret Bernardo started their line in 2011 just as a hobby, but are now full-time with their passion.

JG3 is helping them bring their brand to Central New York and the SU campus. Thanks to name, image and likeness making partnerships with college athletes, like Joe, possible, NOVUS has blossomed into a premier, customized apparel company with athlete partnerships in the NFL, MLB, NCAA basketball, NCAA hockey, professional lacrosse and volleyball.

Along with the SU campus store, you can find NOVUS clothes online at NOVUSClothingCompany.com.