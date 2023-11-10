(WSYR-TV) — The holidays are coming up and they’re getting ready to mingle and jingle the night away in Caz.

The Cazenovia Business District is re-imagining their holiday fun, with two nights of special events and special savings.

The first one is next Thursday, November 16th. McKenzie Houseman is a Caz Business Owner helping to coordinate the nights out, along with Caz students Delanie Dowling and Zoey Gagne.

Night 1

End at the Brae Loch for live music, drinks and free pub food

You’ll receive one free drink on Caz Life – this enters you to win Caz Bucks and a Simon Pierce Christmas tree from Caz Jewelry

Night 2

Follows the same format

It ends at the Lincklaen House

Christmas Walk Weekend is Dec 1-3 – launches “Selfies with Santa”

You can find out more about the holidays in Cazenovia, and the two “Mingle & Jingle” nights, at Cazenovia.com/caznightout or at CazenoviaLife.com.