(WSYR-TV) — John Wildhack joins Steve and Allison to discuss the success of Syracuse’s sports teams throughout this fall season. He also discusses the upcoming Syracuse vs. NC State football game that is anticipated to sell out the Dome this weekend.

In Wildhack’s six years, 59 teams have represented Syracuse at national championship events, including 53 NCAA competitions. In addition, the football team returned to the postseason in 2018 and captured its 16th bowl victory by defeating West Virginia in the Camping World Bowl, while the men’s rowing team has competed at six Intercollegiate Rowing Association National Championships.

This year, the football team is getting folks across Central New York extra pumped thanks to Garrett Shrader, Sean Tucker, and the team’s undefeated record.

The Syracuse football team battles number 15 ranked North Carolina State tomorrow at the JMA Wireless Dome. It’s arguably Syracuse’s toughest matchup yet. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m.

For more information on Syracuse Athletics and to get tickets to the game tomorrow, visit Cuse.com.