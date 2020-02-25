Join In On The Cycling Challenge For The 2020 Syracuse Heart Walk

Cardiovascular disease is one of the leading causes of death in the United States. Take a stand against heart disease by getting active while raising money at the 2020 Syracuse Heart Walk.

American Heart Association board member, Sam Stamps created the cycling challenge. He believes it’s a fun new twist on the popular fundraising event.

“As part of the Heart Walk, I was trying to raise money, so I said ‘what do I really like doing?’ and cycling is my thing. So I hopped on a bike last year in the lobby at C&S Companies, where I work, and for six hours I sat there and begged people to give me money,” he said.

For 2020, Stamps decided to increase the intensity. He rode his bike for eight hours straight and raised over $2,000. This began the challenge from other companies.

Syracuse Heart Walk Director, Denise McGraw said any company can participate in this challenge. “Another board member, Randy from Metro Fitness has been willing to donate the bikes. You just need to pick them up and drop them off, and you can have them in your lobby,” she said. “Most companies are doing relays, so probably like every half hour, every fifteen minutes. They can get their employees involved, and get healthy and be part of the Heart Walk.”

The 2020 Syracuse Heart Walk will take place Sunday, April 19 at the SRC Arena and Events Center at Onondaga Community College. For more information visit SyracuseHeartWalk.org.