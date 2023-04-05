(WSYR-TV) — Today is National Walking Day, and that’s a perfect way to get active, relieve stress, and focus on heart health. If you don’t get the chance to participate in National Walking Day today, or you just want another way to be healthy, you can participate in the annual “Heart Challenge.”

Ron Belle, the president and CEO of AmeriCU Credit Union, and Kristy Smorol, the communications director of the American Heart Association here in Central New York, share details on the upcoming event.

Funds raised at the Heart Challenge go towards life-saving research, education, and advocacy programs.

The Syracuse Heart Challenge is Sunday, April 16 at the SRC Arena.

Doors open at 8 a.m. for heart-healthy, family activities. Opening Ceremony is at 9:45 a.m. and the walk will begin at 10 a.m.

To find out more about the Heart Challenge, visit SyracuseHeartWalk.org.