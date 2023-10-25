(WSYR-TV) — The air is getting crisp, and the holiday season is not far away, and Wegmans is announcing a new initiative this morning, to help fight hunger; it’s called “Together Against Hunger.”

Decision-makers from three of the lead agencies fighting Hunger in CNY: Karen Belcher, Food Bank of CNY, Dan Sieburg, Syracuse Rescue Mission, and Linda Lopez, Salvation Army Syracuse Area Services, joined Wegmans Community Engagement Director Evelyn Ingram to highlight this year’s efforts.

Campaign takes place October 25-November 29 at nine Syracuse-area Wegmans locations

Shoppers can choose to donate $2, $3, $5 or any amount at checkout.

100% of donations will be equally divided between Food Bank of CNY, Rescue Mission, and Salvation Army, Syracuse Area Services

Funds will be used to help provide nutritious food to individuals and families facing food insecurity in CNY

Wegmans also announced that they kickstarting the campaign by donating $1000 to each of the three agencies.

The “Together Against Hunger” campaign launched today and runs through November 29th at nine Wegmans locations around the Syracuse area. Look for more information at the check-out counter.