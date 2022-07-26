(WSYR-TV) — Horror and humor are two sides of the same coin, and Jordan Peele proves it with his newest horror flick. Jordan’s move to horror films after being part of the comedic duo “Key and Peele” has earned him huge success with “Get Out,” “Us,” and now “Nope.”

According to movie Guru Brian Miller, the film blends humor and comedy in equal measures to create a viscerally entertaining film which keeps you on the edge of your seat.

The movie holds its ground as a great UFO film about a brother and sister who stumble upon something mysterious and attempt to use it to become rich and famous. It acts as a great commentary on being a celebrity and what it means to capitalize on whatever opportunity presents itself, regardless of the dangers involved.

Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya give powerful performances, creating characters that viewers are invested in and care about. With great visuals, acting, plot, and themes, Brian Miller gives Nope an ‘A’.