(WSYR-TV) — With more than a dozen films now in the can, production company American High has become a real presence in Central New York and in the film world.

The latest film shot in Syracuse comes out today on Hulu and at a red-carpet premiere here in town. The film is a Christmas sequel to “The Binge.” It’s called “It’s A Wonderful Binge.” Jordan VanDina wrote and directed the film, and he flew in for tonight’s premiere, at the MOST in Armory Square.

“It’s A Wonderful Binge” centers on a society where all drugs and alcohol are illegal, except during one day of the year, which is called “the Binge.” In the film, “The Binge” happens to occur on Christmas.

The first film, “The Binge” with Vince Vaughn, was released in 2020. It became the top film in USA for five weeks.

Tonight’s premiere at the MOST is completely sold out, but “It’s A Wonderful Binge” also drops today on Hulu, and that’s where you can also find the original “Binge” and several other films from American High. You can find out more information about American High and the other films they’ve made at AmericanHigh.com.