‘Joy Dressing’ Is The Latest Fashion Trend To Come Out Of The Pandemic

With life returning to normal, a new fashion trend has emerged. As more Americans get vaccinated, The Wall Street Journal says that over-the-top clothes are heralding happiness and local stylist Allison Harrison couldn’t agree more.

‘Joy Dressing’ is the latest fashion trend taking the spotlight amid the pandemic, with many opting for clothes that reflect a new beginning for so many. Allison says that the endorphin boosting colors are becoming the new ‘go-to’ for people who are just excited to be out again. Their joy is being reflected in their fashion choices, she adds.

“I’ve spoken to many people who told me they rediscovered their closets and feel like they have brand new clothes to play with,” she says. Bright colors and cleaner closets from so much time spent at home have also helped with the new trend too.

The ‘anything goes’ mentality can also be applied to fashion and she says that if you want to try something new, now is the time to make it happen.

If you're on the hunt to try a new fashion trend or maybe your closet needs a makeover, reach out to Allison. She can help.