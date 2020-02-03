Jump Start Your Spring Projects With Ideas From The Home Show at Turning Stone Resort Casino

Live Now
The area’s largest showcase of home improvement products and services is at Turning Stone Resort Casino from February 7th to the 9th. Scot hayes, Home Show sponsor and promoter, says this event is the perfect way to jumpstart your spring. “Whether you’re buying a house, building a house, remodeling your existing home or you’re just browsing and getting ready for that spring project, there’s hundreds of different vendors that will have all their products and services on display,” said Hayes.

With 140 vendors, Hayes suggests going to the Home Show with a prioritized list of projects to see what products and companies can help. Attendees can also meet the owners of the companies being displayed at the Home Show.

Back by popular demand, the Home Show will be giving away multiple 32” flat-screen televisions all weekend long with the final drawing for a 50” television. The grand prize for the show will be an 8 x 12 backyard shed. 

The Home Show will be held this weekend from February 7th to the 9th. For a full list of vendors and schedule, plus an admission coupon visit HomeShowAtTurningStone.com  

