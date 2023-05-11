(WSYR-TV) — Liverpool High School’s fine arts program is celebrating a big anniversary this weekend: the 25th year of the Jumpin’ Jazz Jam. Liverpool music teacher Stephen Salem is coordinating the event, and Sherrie Maricle is the music director of the featured guests, the DIVA Jazz Orchestra.

Sherrie Maricle leads the DIVA Jazz Orchestra, with guest soloist Jim Spadafore, who started the series. You’ll also hear from the Liverpool High stage band, jazz ensemble and jazz lab band.

Over the past 25 years, the Jumpin’ Jazz Jam has brought in world class acts including The Count Basie, Duke Ellington, and Woody Herman Orchestras, Sherrie Maricle & The DIVA Jazz Orchestra, John & Bucky Pizzarelli, the New York Voices, Joey DeFrancesco, Terrance Blanchard, Chris Vadala, John Fedchock, among others.

The Liverpool High School Music Department will be host the annual Jumpin’ Jazz Jam tomorrow, May 12 at 7 p.m. in the new Liverpool High School Auditorium.

Tickets are $10 a piece and can be purchased either online or at the door.

Get tickets here. You can visit the DIVA Jazz Orchestra Facebook page and the Liverpool High School Jazz Facebook page for more information.