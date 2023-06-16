(WSYR-TV) — In honor of Dysphagia and Aphasia awareness month, Amberly Reinertsen, executive director of Aging Advocates CNY, and Ainsley Martin, owner of State of Mind Speech and Swallowing, give consciousness to the medical conditions.

Both females inform us about Dysphagia, a condition that makes swallowing difficult, and Aphasia, a disorder resulting from damage to brain portions responsible for language. The duo shares that the more frail an individual is, it will weaken them, making it more challenging to overcome these conditions.

For more information, check out AgingAdvocatesCNY.com.