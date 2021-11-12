Junior League Holiday Shoppes Celebrates 25 Years

The Junior League of Syracuse’s three-day holiday marketplace returns for an in-person event to celebrate its 25th year.

President Amanda Perrine says that there’s an impressive array of holiday shoppes perfect for anyone on your list this year.

Holiday Shoppes has been an annual family tradition through the Central New York Community. It’s also a great way to support the work of the Junior League of Syracuse and local businesses too, Amanda says.

“We hope those that attend create lasting memories. And those visiting for the first time create new traditions with their family and friends with The Junior League of Syracuse,” she adds.

The Junior of League of Syracuse’s Holiday Shoppes is happening November 12th through the 14th at the New York State Fairgrounds in the Horticulture Building. Tickets are $7 and can be purchased in advance. To learn more, visit JLSyracuse.org.