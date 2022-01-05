Jurassic Quest Roars Into Syracuse For One Weekend Only

The Dinosaurs are back! But they won’t stick around long… just one weekend only. North America’s biggest and most realistic dinosaur event, Jurassic Quest, brings more than 100 life-like dinosaurs and family fun activities to the State Fairground in Syracuse, this weekend.

The event’s animatronic beasts were created with input from paleontologists. The weekend also features dino-themed rides, live shows, interactive science and art activities, bounce houses and more, including the “Triceratops” play area for the youngest family members.

“Safari Sarah” Menard is one of Jurassic Quest’s dinosaur trainer says many of the exhibits are displayed in realistic scenes, so you can see how the creatures interacted when they roamed the Earth.

Jurassic Quest is open Friday and Saturday (Jan.7-8) from 9am-8pm, and Sunday (Jan. 9) from 9am to 6pm.

Tickets start at $19, and they are limiting capacity with timed entries to keep everyone safe. Tickets and timeslots fill up quickly, so they urge families to make reservations early.

Get more information at www.jurassicquest.com, or on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.