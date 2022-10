SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Storm Team Meteorologist, and spouse of Monday’s Bridge Street’s guest co-host Erik Columbia, Kate Thornton joined Bridge Street to talk about her time away from the station and what it is like to be a mom of three girls.

Kate also dished on getting back into shape since she has been recovering from two births during the last 21 months. And she also gave us an idea as to when she’ll be returning to NewsChannel 9.