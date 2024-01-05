(WSYR-TV) — We know the last few winters in Central New York haven’t quite lived up to the legacy our area is used to, but learning how to live in the winter safely is a must. Julie Panna, executive director at the Onondaga County Medical Society, is sharing some important tips.

Emergency rooms and urgent care facilities are overwhelmed this time of year especially with cold, virus and flu season. Julie urges folks to please use caution, especially where injuries and fatalities can be prevented.

She shares the following tips:

Avoid Shoveling and Snow Blowing Injuries

High levels of activity in cold temperatures can put people at risk of heart attack. Sudden exertion, like moving snow can put a big strain on the heart. Take it slow, Push the snow rather than lifting it, lift with your legs, not your back, do not work to the point of exhaustion.

Safety on Slick Surfaces

Shovel, clear and salt paths.

Prevent and Treat Frostbite Immediately

Excessive exposure to low temperatures, wind or moisture can cause two dangerous conditions: frostbite and hypothermia.

Prevent

Check the temperature, then dress appropriately. Cover your head, ears, wear socks that keep your feet warm and dry. Bundle in layers and make sure your children are dressed appropriately. Skin that is protected can be subject to frostbite.

Treatment

If you suspect frostbite or hypothermia, be sure to seek medical attention as soon as possible. Move the victim out of the cold and into a warm place, remove wet clothing, protect between ﬁngers and toes with dry gauze.

Prevent Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Winter can be a prime time for carbon monoxide poisoning as people turn on their heating systems and mistakenly warm their cars in garages. Install a battery-operated or battery backup carbon monoxide detector in the hallway near each sleeping area in your home.

Avoid Injuries Related to Winter Sports and Recreation

Do not attempt sports if you are not properly trained, be safe with proper gear, do not ski, snowboard, or play in the snow alone, teach your children to stay away from frozen bodies of water like lakes, ponds and creeks.

Learn more at onmeddocs.org.