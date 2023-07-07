(WSYR-TV) — Just because you aren’t blood-related doesn’t mean you aren’t family. Evette Williams, Paul Williams, and Pamela Bussey of Restoreforlife Inc. unite together to share their mission to build community and provide nurturing environments for kinship providers and children.

Through personal experience, both Evette and Pamela have been affected by kinship parenting from a young age, with Evette being in foster care and Pamela being raised by her grandmother. This first-hand involvement inspires their mission to make sure all children have an equal opportunity in life no matter their circumstances.

The organization will have a “Connect through the Arts” program that uses art therapy to help reunify families. Their next is this Saturday, July 8, at 216 Tully St. in Syracuse. The treasured local potter/sculptor David McDonald will be present on these occasions to participate.

For more information, check out restoreforlifeinc.com.