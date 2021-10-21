Keeping Teens Safe Behind The Wheel

Although it’s National Teen Driver Safety Week, it’s important to take steps all year to keep young drivers safe behind the wheel.

Director of Public Relations and Corporate Communications at AAA of Western and Central New York Elizabeth Carey says teens are at higher risk of car crashes amongst any other age group.

“They just don’t have that experience behind them plus they’re faced with a lot of distractions,” Carey says. “One of the ways to curb that is to raise awareness during weeks like teen driver safety week and also to remind parents to be good role models for their teens.”

Carey also encourages parents and their teenagers to use driving agreements to develop rules, expectations and consequences. Putting expectations and consequences in writing can help parents enforce standards consistently and communicate that driving is a privilege.

New York State suggests fifty hours of driving time from when a teenager gets their permit to receiving their license. The state also recommends that young drivers with new licenses should only have one family member or one other person in the vehicle with them to limit distractions.

For more information about teen safe driving and to download a copy of the parent-teen agreement, visit www.teendriving.AAA.com