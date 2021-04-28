Keeping You Covered: Sunesta Awnings From Barry Best

Rain or shine, Barry Best has you covered with their Sunesta products.

“You know the beauty of having an awning here in New York is we do get some humid weather, but as we know if you get humidity, if you’re in the shade, you know it definitely will help you” says Roger Westcott, Sales Manager at Barry Best.

Sunesta Awnings are made in the United States at a facility in Jacksonville, Florida. They offer a lifetime frame warranty and up to a lifetime warranty on the arms and shoulder joints, plus a 10-year fabric warranty and a 5-year motor warranty.

“Here in New York, it’s definitely nice to be able to utilize that outdoor patio space that you may have or that deck space” adds Westcott.

Click here to visit Barry Best Seamless Gutters or you can call 315-697-5000.