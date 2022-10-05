(WSYR-TV) — Nutrition counselor and health columnist Katharine Jameson joins Bridge Street to discuss “Food for Thought,” sharing info on ways to keep your memory sharp and your brain healthy.

Katharine tells us about some natural ways to stave off dementia and mental decline. She introduces some helpful foods such as red cabbage, and some mental activities that are backed by science. She talks about the importance of sleep, and how moderate drinking of red wine has been scientifically proven to keep people sharp.

For more information on healthy foods, tips for your keeping your mind in shape, and more, visit Kat’s website FoodForThoughtWithKat.com.