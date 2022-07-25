(WSYR-TV) — July is Lost Pet Prevention Month, and Invisible Fence of the Finger Lakes, Midstate, and Syracuse can offer tips on keeping those furry friends accounted for.

Invisible Fence has been working hard to keep pets safe for almost 50 years now. They’ve trained tens of thousands of dogs across Central New York counties. All it takes is a wire around the property, a transmitter nearby, and a trained dog with a special collar. The dog receives a very mild electric shock, teaching them the geographical boundaries of where they can roam.

If you have a particularly rambunctious pet, there’s always the option to chip them so you know where they are at all times. However, there are many alternatives to this that can be just as effective.

Kurt Grage of Invisible Fence says it’s important to train with your pet, teaching them basic skills in a consistent and persistent way.

Though it may seem obvious, it’s still important to have a tag on your dog with a phone number to call if they get lost.

In the middle of summer, it can get pretty hot, so it’s crucial to make sure you don’t leave your pets in the car for too long.

For more information on pet safety, visit InvisibleFence.com.