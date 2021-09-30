Kelleigh’s Cause And The Great New York State Marathon

For the first time in Syracuse’s history, a full and half-marathon will loop around Onondaga Lake for Kelleigh’s Cause.

The organization was founded by Central New York Native Kelleigh Gustafson who battles Arteriovenous Malformations, also known as AVMs. It’s meant to raise awareness about the rare disease in an effort to help others. At the age of 4, Kelleigh was diagnosed with the rare, inoperable and life-threatening disease. Since her diagnosis, she’s had countless hours of highly specialized treatment to attempt to control the progression of the disease.

Her goal in creating Kelleigh’s Cause was to not only educate the community and help others but advocate for more research to help find answers to the disease. The upcoming race is one important way that Kelliegh says she is trying to get the word out.

You’re invited to participate in the celebration of the Great New York State Marathon on October 16th and 17th. A 5k and 10K race kick off on Saturday and the full and half marathon take place on Sunday. Participants are also invited to participate in the Excelsior Challenge too.

Both days feature live entertainment, food and beverage options too. To register and to learn more visit Kelleigh.org.

