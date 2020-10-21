Kelly Springer Dishes on How To Have A Happy and Healthy Halloween

Trick-or-treating may be different during the pandemic but one thing is clear, kids want candy regardless of social distancing guidelines.
Nutritionist Kelly Springer says that candy can be part of a balanced diet and she’s back with ways kids and adults can eat healthy and have their candy too.
To learn more about how Kelly can help you visit KellysChoice.org.
