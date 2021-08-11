Kelly Springer Shares An Easy Way To Hydrate Organically

Drinking water is not only good for you, but it keeps your joints lubricated, prevents infections and helps your organs function properly. That’s why Nutritionist Kelly Springer says that 64 ounces of water is recommended each day. But if you struggle to meet your daily water intake, she’s back with a great way to stay hydrated all day long.

“One of the best ways to help you stay hydrated is through ROAR organic beverages,” she says. “These drinks have a blend of vitamins, antioxidants and electrolytes to help keep you hydrated wherever you go.”

At just 20 calories per bottle and with just 3 grams of sugar, ROAR is vegan, Keto friendly and gluten-free. Kelly says they’re perfect to drink post workout, during late nights or for early mornings. You can also find them in many different flavors from mango clementine to cucumber watermelon too.

ROAR is available for purchase individually or by the case and you can find them at your local Wegmans. Also learn more online at ROARorganic.com.

To learn more about healthy ways Kelly Springer can help you make a change in your daily lifestyle, visit her online at KellysChoice.org.