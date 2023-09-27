(WSYR-TV) — Kids, teachers, and parents alike are getting back into the swing of the school year, But they might be in need of some fresh and healthy snack ideas to keep in the habit of eating healthy. That’s where registered dietitian and nutrition expert kelly springer comes in. She’s got some go-to school snacking items.

Her first recommended item are Setton Farm Pistachios, a great snack, grown in California’s Central Valley. Pistachios are now considered a “complete protein” they contain all 9 essential amino acids the body needs and can only get from food. Pistachios are a good source of dietary fiber and are very high in antioxidants. These pistachios contain no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives and they are Certified Gluten Free. They are also non-GMO project verified, vegan, kosher and organic. Setton Farms products are available on Amazon and retailers nationwide.

Learn more at settonfarms.com.

Kelly also shares Forager Project’s dairy-free cashew milk Yogurt Pouches. They’re packed with nutrition benefits us parents love like probiotics, calcium, and essential vitamins D, A and B12. The yogurts are also 100% organic and dairy-free with low sugar and no gluten or soy. The yogurts are picky eater approved with creamy and delicious flavors like Berry Berry, Strawberry, Mango, Peach and Strawberry Banana.

Find Forager Project’s Kids cashew milk Yogurt Pouches at Wegmans, Whole Foods, and more near you. Learn more at foragerproject.com.

You can also get more nutrition tips from Kelly at kellyschoice.org.