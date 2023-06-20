(WSYR-TV)–Vegetables are often a highly debated topic in any household, parents love to make them, but their kids love to hate them. Kelly Springer, a registered dietician and CEO of Kelly’s Choice tells us it does not have to be that way. Springer joined us on Bridge Street today and discussed with Steve and Iris how to integrate vegetables and nuts into our family’s diet.

Kelly’s Choice Nutrition offers one-on-one consults with an individualized approach to nutrition, work with your current lifestyle, as well as work with current medications to ensure that you are living your best and healthy life. The company also can come into workplaces for small and large businesses to educate those on information from nutrition and aging, mental health and nutrition, to heart health and disease prevention.

