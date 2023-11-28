(WSYR-TV) — After indulging, and possibly for some of us, overly, this Thanksgiving, the time is now to bring our nutrition back to center. Especially considering that we’re inside a month away from Christmas. Here to help Bridge Street out is Registered Dietitian Kelly Springer.
Kelly’s Choice Nutrition is doing multiple product giveaways for the month of December. Their Instagram (@Kellychoice_nutrition) giveaways start December 11th.
Featured items:
- Product #1: Olyra Breakfast Bars
- Product #2: Bee and You Throat Spray and Propolis Shots
- Product #3: Hammons Black Walnuts
- Product #4: Black Tie Cocktail Syrups
- Product #5: Zing Snack Bars
- Product #6: Setton Farms Pistachios
- Product #7: Injoy Microbiome Home Test
- Product #8: Lifeway Kefir
You can get more nutrition tips and get in touch with Kelly by heading to her website, KellysChoice.org.