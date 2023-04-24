(WSYR-TV) — Kelly Springer, a registered dietitian and the founder and CEO of Kelly’s choice, here to tell us about some healthy foods that you and your family can try as alternatives to your normal go-to’s.

Monday she explored chips from Wilde Brands made with chicken. Despite the unconventional process of making the chips, Kelly says they taste like everyday potato chips but pack plenty of protein power and come in a variety of flavors.

Kelly also introduced us to Hercules Food Co.’s “insect burger.” This goes way beyond any impossible burger you might have heard of in the past, but is very nutritious and delicious.

To learn more, visit: KellysChoice.org.