Syracuse’s largest Kentucky Derby party is back!

The event, which is a fundraiser for Father Champlin’s Guardian Angel Society, sold out in 2019 and returns to the Marriott Syracuse Downtown on May 7.

The Society’s Executive Director Sarah Ioele says all attendees are encouraged to come dressed in fancy clothes and with extravagant hats, just as they’d wear to attend the actual Kentucky Derby.

“If you’re 20 and you want to throw on a navy blue blazer and wear a bow tie that is completely acceptable” she says. “If you want to come and dress like Princess Kate or the Queen, that’s OK too. Anything goes. We always want to put on a fabulous event that’s affordable and classy.”

The party will give those attending the chance to select their favorite horse and cheer them on during a live viewing of the Kentucky Derby. The night will also feature a Derby-themed buffet, a best-dressed contest, a silent auction, and music by Atlas.

Mint Juleps will no doubt be the most-requested drink at the party, and there will be whiskey tastings as well.

The 10th Mountain Whiskey and Spirit Company is a main sponsor of the party. They are based in Vail, Colorado.

“There’s also a lot of history tied in between 10th Mountain in your area and 10th mountain in our area” says owner Ryan Thompson. “And having a fun way with a Derby party to help raise money for a great organization just made a lot of sense for all of us so it’s a really fun cause to get behind.”

The Kentucky Derby party is happening Saturday, May 7, inside the Grand Ballroom at the Marriot Syracuse Downtown. Tickets cost $95 each, and all proceeds benefit Father Champlin’s Guardian Angel Society.

“25 years ago, Father saw that children, especially from the City of Syracuse, were not graduating from high school and he found that unacceptable” adds Ioele. “So, he started the Guardian Angel Society and our mission is to educate children. We educate children from very diverse backgrounds. Many come from poverty. Many come from refugee countries around the world, and we educate these children, and not only do they come out with a beautiful K through 12 education, but they come out as great people. Father wanted kids to have a great soul and have integrity and go out and lead in our community.”

Click here to purchase tickets to the Kentucky Derby party or learn more about Father Champlin’s Guardian Angel Society. You can also call (315) 422-7218.

Click here to visit the 10th Mountain Whiskey and Spirit Company’s website.