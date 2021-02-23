Key Facts About The COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 has put a strong focus on what we can’t do, but there are ways that we can stay positive and focus on what we can do too.

Dr. Lisa Harris of Excellus BlueCross BlueShield says that even though mask mandates and stay-at-home orders have been tough, there are still ways that we can all be responsible and help fight against COVID-19.

Showing support for essential workers, staying safe and protecting ourselves are important steps to take amid the pandemic. Dr. Harris also says that getting vaccinated is critical to slowing down the virus, if you’re eligible.

“We’re trying to achieve herd immunity, which means that the transmission of the virus is less likely,” she says. “That can only happen when enough people are vaccinated.”

To find out if you are eligible and to find locations where you can make an appointment for the vaccine, please go to New York state’s “Am I Eligible” tool or call the New York State Vaccination Hotline, 1-833-NYS-4VAX (1-833-697-4829).

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield is making it easy to learn all you need to know about COVID-19. Connect with them online at ChooseExcellus.com/COVID19.



