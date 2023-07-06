(WSYR-TV) — Summer is busy and it’s important to take time to relax. From vacations to family gatherings and more, there is so much to look forward to in the summertime. When it comes to nutrition however, many people often forget to prioritize their wellness routine, which includes nourishing your body with essential nutrients to support overall well-being.

Registered Dietitian Maggie Michalczyk is teaming up with New Chapter vitamins & supplements to show everyone how to select the best vitamins for their own wellness journey.

Here are some of her tips:

TAKE YOUR MULTIVITAMINS: Enhance your overall wellness with whole-food fermented nutrients and superfoods to help with immune, energy and beauty support – so you can feel your best. STAY STRONG: Keep moving and stay active this summer. Whether you’re taking a hike or swimming in the pool, make sure to prioritize your joint health and inflammation recovery. KICK BACK & RELAX: Don’t stress and get some well-deserved rest and relaxation. Between summer BBQs and trips to the beach, summer can get busy, so remember to make time for yourself. MAINTAIN A HEALTHY GUT: Treat yourself – but don’t forget to support your gut. Gummy vitamins with natural good bacteria can help your digestive system so you can enjoy your favorite foods all summer long.

