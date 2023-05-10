(WSYR-TV) — Since 2011, the Kia Foundation has helped qualified families with basic pet care essentials, because sometimes life can throw pets and their humans a curveball.

This summer, the foundation is hosting its first ever pet fashion show. Sam Washington, the founder of the Kia Foundation, dropped by the Bridge Street set to tell us all about it.

The show is slated for July 15 at the Syracuse Inner Harbor. If you are interested in being a vendor, or getting your pet involved with the fashion show, you can register at TheKiaFoundation.org.