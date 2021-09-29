Kick Off Autumn with CNY Pumpkin Festival

The CNY Pumpkin Festival hosted by the City of Oswego and the Oswego YMCA is too gourd to be true.

The Pumpkin Festival will feature activities for kids, amusement and pony rides, live music, food, vendors, a corn maze, the three-legged scarecrow scramble, and more.

Organizers say the family-friendly event is a great way to get outside and celebrate a new season. Oswego YMCA’s business manager and interim executive director, Cheryl Baldwin, and deputy director of the City of Oswego’s Community Development Office, Amy Murphy say the festival is a “good time to be together.”

The event is free to all and will take place in the city of Oswego’s Washington Square Park on Saturday, October 2nd and Sunday, October 3rd from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more information visit OswegoYMCA.org.