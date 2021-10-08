Kickin’ Cancer: CNY High School Soccer Teams Host Benefit Event

For the 6th year – high school soccer players are giving back to their community through a charity game.

The Communities Kickin’ Cancer Benefit Soccer Game is planned for Monday, October 11th.

Players on the varsity soccer teams from Fabius-Pompey and Tully will compete on the field, and there will also be event t-shirt sales, a 50/50 raffle and a fun event called Chuck-a-Duck. All money raised will be donated to the Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital/Upstate Cancer Center.

New for 2021, the girls varsity soccer teams from each school will also be playing each other.

“It’s definitely event that is true to our hearts” says Fabius-Pompey varsity boys soccer team captain Colin Sullivan. “Everyone that’s playing in this game has definitely had a family member or has known someone that has either lost their fight or has won their fight and it’s either still in an ongoing fight whereas finished the fight with cancer.”

“The level of competition that we play at is extremely high and on top of that to be able to raise money for a great cause is amazing” says Kevin Wood, captain of the Tully varsity boys soccer team.

The event has raised upwards of $40,000 over the course of the last six years.

The Communities Kickin’ Cancer Benefit Soccer Game starts at 5:00 p.m. with the girls game. The boys game follows at 7:00pm under the lights. They’re being played at Fabius-Pompey Middle/High School on Mill Street in Fabius.

