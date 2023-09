(WSYR-TV) — It’s become one of the finest traditions in all of Section 3 soccer. The boys and girls of Fabius-Pompey and Tully will take the pitch in the name of sport, and raising money for a good cause.

This 8th Annual event has raised $60,000 through 2022. To learn more about the upcoming soccer games taking part in the Fight Against Cancer on September 30th, visit CommunitiesKickinCancer.org.

You can also find them on Facebook.