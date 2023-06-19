(WSYR-TV)– John Annable of Karate John’s Martial Arts Center is here with his karatekas where they demonstrate 8-count kicks with a surprise back flip as they get prepared for the 8-week summer special camp.

The summer camp is intended to teach kids to stand up tall and speak clearly when making eye contact. In addition, the children will learn discipline and focus through the structure while building endorphins.

The camp costs $199 for the total of 8 weeks and is located at Cicero and Liverpool. All campers must sign up before June 30.

For more information, check out karatejohns.com.