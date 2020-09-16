Kickstart Your Day The Healthy Way During National Breakfast Month

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

September is National Breakfast Month and Nutritionist Kelly Springer says there are simple ways that you can start your morning off on a healthy way.

Mom’s Best Cereal and Worthy Smoothie Bowls are two great options that contain both adequate fiber and nutrients to satisfy you and keep you full throughout the day. Wedderspoon dummies are also a delicious way to add to your wellness routine and they’re safe and healthy for the entire family to use.

These options are just a few of the ways that Kelly can help you navigate a healthier way of life. To learn more visit KellysChoice.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected